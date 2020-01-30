GREAT FALLS - The search for Amy Harding is still on for investigators who have now been able to confirm new leads.
That's due to the efforts of over more than 170 volunteers.
The community search was expected to take the entire day Wednesday. It started at the Faith Lutheran Church that morning, but search crews were sent home that afternoon after covering the area.
Before the search, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said, "Some of the things I am going to ask the community, please be in good physical health if you are going to help. I know that everyone wants to help and I understand that, but this is rugged terrain. Sometimes dealing with ice mud and difficult terrain. So we ask that you be in decent physical condition."
Sheriff Slaughter is not releasing any of the findings or new information as of this morning and is purposely not sharing any information to the public in case this search turns into a criminal investigation.