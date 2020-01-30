Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...CASCADE, TOOLE, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN AND FERGUS. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. HIGHER ELEVATION AREAS MAY SEE SOME BLOWING SNOW AT TIMES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS ON THE PLAINS MAY CAUSE INCREASED GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&