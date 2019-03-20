Scout Food Drive Hopes to donate 25,000 pounds to Community Food Bank

The Great Falls Community Food Bank is always in need of extra food, so this weekend the scouts are hosting their 25th annual food drive to help the hungry in the Electric City.
The idea is simple, put non perishable foods, preferably canned or boxed into a bag and places it on your front porch on Saturday before 8 am.
The scouts will spend the next several hours going around the city picking the food up and bringing it to the community food bank. Their goal is 25 thousand pounds of food. The food bank says, this is one of the most important drives of the year.
“We have 2 food drives a year and they are vital for us. The postal drive is in May and this scout drive is absolutely... I can’t even express the importance to it. To get 20-25 thousand pounds of food this time of the year is absolutely enormous to us. It’s absolutely vital,” said Shaun Tatarka.
Tatarka says if they meet their goal it could feed Great Falls for upwards of two months, so now is the best time to be donating.
If the scouts don't pick up your food on Saturday they ask you to please bring it down to the community food bank. If your donation is more than 30 pounds the bank will come to pick it up.