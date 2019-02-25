Several school districts across Central Montana are being impacted by winter weather.
For Great Falls Public Schools, school is still in session as normal, but the following bus routes have been cancelled:
- Middle and High School:
- 30 Gore Hill
- 33 McGiver
- 34 Fox Farm
- 35 Sun Prairie
- 36 McGiver
- 37 Woodland Estates
- 40 Bootlegger
- 41 Golden Valley Loop
- 58 Lower River Rd.
- 59 Upper River Rd
- Elementary:
- 41 Golden Valley Loop
- 43 McGiver
- 44 Gore Hill
- 46 Sun Prarie
- 47, 48, 49 Woodland Estates and Fox Farm
- 65 Bootlegger
- 66 Upper River Road
- 67 Lower River Road
All schools within the Helena Public School District are going to have a two-hour delay:
- Elementary Schools – Instructional day begins at 10:30am
- Middle Schools – Instructional day begins at 10:05am
- High Schools:
- Helena High & Capital High Zero Period classes begin at 9:25 am
- Helena High & Capital High First Period classes begin at 10:20 am
- PAL Alternative HS classes begin at 10:20 am
- Access for Success classes begin at 10:00 am
Opportunities Inc. has cancelled bus routes for Head Start programs in Great Falls, Shelby and Cut Bank.
Check back here for more information as winter weather develops.