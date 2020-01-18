GREAT FALLS – Montana is no stranger to firearms, with over 500,000 people alone owning guns of one kind or another statewide, including concealed carry weapons. In the Electric City, firearm experts teamed up with the Scheels store in Holiday Village Mall on Saturday to teach the basics of applying and using a concealed carry permit.
Through training weapons and lectures, the class strives to give practical lessons on concealed carry so that people can do so safely and legally in the state of Montana.
Sessions help cover the basics on handgun types, state laws around self-defense and places where concealed weapons are not allowed, such as schools, government buildings and banks.
Those who apply for concealed carry permits often get mislabeled as either being paranoid or a ‘gun nut,’ said Firearm Safety Instructor Kevin Heffernan. It’s something Heffernan said simply isn’t true.
"It's just people who have made that personal decision to protect themselves, to protect others. Anybody from teachers to lawyers to judges," he said.
That’s just one of several concealed carry misconceptions that Heffernan hopes to shed a light on through his classes, which he says are good for anyone regardless of their experience with weapons.
Students who register also get to apply for a permit of their own, and if you missed Saturday’s session, Scheels will host three more on April 18th, July 18th and Oct. 3.
Registration costs $60 per student, which comes with a $10 Scheels gift card. To sign up, you can call the store directly at (406) 453-7666, or stop by its Customer Service counter in Holiday Village Mall.