Scheels day of giving gives more than $64,000 to local nonprofits

Scheels is known as a national sporting goods store but did you know they are one of the largest donors in the Great Falls community.
This year Scheels day of giving was unique. Instead of just writing a big check for United Way of Cascade County they also donated to 22 local non for profits in the Great Falls Community.
Those who benefited are Adult Education program, Benefis’ Circle of Hope, Boys and Girls Club, Great Falls Children’s Museum, Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home, Great Falls Optimist Club, Great Falls Youth Orchestra, Heisey Youth Center, I Love This Life Foundation, Meals on Wheels, Montana Vet Program, Neighbor/Student in need, Neighborworks, PTA, Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse, Shop with a Cop, Special Olympics, St. Jude Hospital, St. Vincent de Paul, United Way, and YWCA.
“We actually went to community partners and asked, what is your charity of choice? We want to help you help them,” said Wendy Lee
The differences go even further, this year they challenged local business's to give even more by offering to match their donations. United Way says it's these community partnerships between businesses’s that will help Great Falls as a whole.
“What I’m most impressed with is Scheels bringing multiple people to address issues and not just writing a check, but becoming involved and the concept of working together versus just doing something on your own,” said Gary Owen.
Even the employees think very highly of Scheels sense of community.
“I am thoroughly enjoying being a part of a store a business that allows me to do this kind of thing” said Lee.