LEWISTOWN- A vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Lewistown had one man transferred to a hospital Saturday morning.
According to the Lewistown Police Department, around 5:50 am Saturday, January 18 a report was made of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 100 block of C Street.
When officers arrived, they found a person down on the edge of the roadway.
LPD says the person was dressed in dark clothing and crossing the street around a curve when he was hit by the car.
The pedestrian was transported to the Central Montana Medical Care before being transferred to Great Falls.
The Lewistown Police Department is reminding people that state law and local ordinance says pedestrians must use the sidewalk where it is provided and that pedestrians may not walk along or on the road.