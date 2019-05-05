Their annual spring sale kicks off Friday, may tenth and Saturday the eleventh.
Both days start at 9 in the morning with Friday going until five and Saturday until six.
Paula barber from the women's Salvation Army auxiliary says you'll want
To get there as early as possible because items clear out pretty fast.
“the good stuff usually goes first so that’s why from nine until eleven we have a lot of people that come and its ten dollars we charge that much then because all the good stuff is there.”
Admission for Friday’s sale starts at ten dollars and goes down to three dollars at eleven a-m.
Then at one, the price will drop again to free. Saturday, the whole event will be completely free the entire day and include a half price sale.
All proceeds will go back into the numerous organizations Salvation Army currently supports.