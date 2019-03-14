HELENA – The Salvation Army has bottled water available for anyone affected by frozen pipes, according to an email from Lewis and Clark County.
If you’re lacking water at home due to frozen pipes, you can pick up bottled water at the Salvation Army office on 1905 Henderson St., Helena Monday to Friday anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
The Salvation Army says they will also accept any money donations of any amount for water.
For more information, you can contact the organization at (406) 442-8244.