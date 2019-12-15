With the holidays upon us, it’s not uncommon to walk into a store and be greeted by the sounds of ringing bells. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is out in full force; but the Great Falls Chapter is dealing with some unexpected hurdles this year, that you might be able to help with.
This year’s goal of raising $81,000 is feeling a bit further away than year’s past. A combination of fewer calander days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, along with volunteer cancellations, have set the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Great Falls back by $7,700 as compared to this time last year.
But organizers have a trick up their sleeves.
“So behind me is the 12th Man Kettle, and what I really wanted to do is encourage and capitalize on the rabidness of Seahawk fans in our community. They are everywhere, and so if I can get a specific group to come together and help the salvation army, I will do anything, even make a kettle look like a Seahawk helmet,” says Mark King, Corps Officer of Salvation Army in Great Falls.
Unfortunately for other fans, this year is limited to just the Seahawks. But Mark tells us if it works, and it seems like it is, then the campaign could be expanded in the future.
For more information or to volunteer, head to the Salvation Army’s Facebook page.