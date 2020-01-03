GREAT FALLS- This week we’re saying "Welcome to the world, little ones," to the first four newborn babies in Great Falls.
Although they did not wish to share photos, some Montana parents have given birth to the state's first babies of the New Year after four babies were born at Benefis!
Besides their birthday, the newborns already have another thing in common: They're all little ladies!
And the little girls born in 2020 at Benefis in Great Falls actually weren't born on the first!
Benefis tells us it was an unusually slow day on Wednesday, but the second day of 2020 more than made up for it.