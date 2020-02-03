GREAT FALLS - Energy workers say they've responded to roughly 400 power outages across the state, including those in the Electric City, as a result of strong gusty winds on Saturday.
Jo Dee Black, a public relations specialist with NorthWestern Energy, said many of the outages happened as a result of trees toppling into power lines, breaking them off as they fell onto the roads. This created electrocution hazards for drivers and anyone walking by.
With this in mind, crews were quick to respond with road closures, as they worked on getting power back in each area. Black said they have the community to thank for reporting any outages they came across.
"Our customers were very diligent and helpful in this recovery process, calling in outages and also downed power lines and trees in lines,” said Black. “That helps us prioritize where work needs to be done."
It's tricky to say the total number of outages in Great Falls, since cases statewide forced NWE to focus on repairs and close their online outage map for most of the day. However, the map came back online by Sunday evening. Around Monday afternoon, only two outages remained in Vaughn and Sun Prairie.