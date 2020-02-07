Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office says Nickander has been found and is safe and sound.
The update from RCSO:
I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE NICKANDER HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE AND SOUND. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE!
- SHERIFF FREDERICK
ROOSEVELT COUNTY- The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old.
According to RCSO, Nickander Dewayne Dean Merculieff was last seen on February 6, 2020, between 3:30 pm and 4:00 pm walking east from Poplar Elementary School towards the Tribal Express Convenience Store.
He was wearing black pants, a black polo sweater with a dream catcher logo.
Nickander is about 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds, he has short curly hair with recently dyed bangs colored bright red.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact RCSO dispatch immediately at 406-653-6240.