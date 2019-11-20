HAVRE- A Romanian citizen was stopped by Border Patrol agents from the Plentywood Station on Tuesday evening.
A release from the Department of Homeland Security says Border Patrol agents encountered a vehicle that illegally crossed into the United States and not going through a designated place of inspection or U.S. port of entry.
The vehicle is seized and the Romanian citizen is processing for the illegal entry.
“I am proud of our agents’ diligence in maintaining a watchful eye on the U.S./Canada border,” said Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. “In the course of our duties it is important to be vigilant to keep America safe”.