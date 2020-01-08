WOLF CREEK- I-15 is down to one lane of traffic starting at Wolf Creek to two miles south of it.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there are rock removal operations.
There are reduced speeds in the area and people should expect delays and single lane traffic.
I-15 in the area is reported as slush/scattered slush according to MDT’s Travel Info website.
