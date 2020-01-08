WOLF CREEK- Wednesday morning, I-15 was down to one lane of traffic starting at Wolf Creek to two miles south of it.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, rock removal operations were affecting traffic on I-15.
There were reduced speeds in the area and people expecting delays and single lane traffic.
I-15 in the area was reported as slush/scattered slush according to MDT’s Travel Info website at the time.
