You've heard of rock and roll but how about Rock and Hope?
No More Violence Week, First Friday Art Walk and the Great Falls Public Schools Art Exhibits, have teamed up to bring the community together.
People are painting rocks here at the square with paints and imagination but focused on hope. Then they'll be placed around town on May 11 and you'll be able to keep track of where these rocks end up on social media.
But it's not just rocks spreading hope, there's also an option for a calming bottle. These bottles are designed to have a calming effect on the mind.
There's so much to see here. From over 120 art pieces made by the youth of Great Falls and over sized canvases that will be hung up in local high schools.
All of this took place at the Paris Gibson Art Museum as a conclusion to No More Violence Week.