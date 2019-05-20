Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 6000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES. * WHERE...CASCADE. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT OVER KINGS HILL PASS, AS WILL ACCESS TO RANCHING AREAS IN THE LITTLE BELT, SNOWY, AND CRAZY MOUNTAINS. WET AND COLD CONDITIONS WILL CAUSE STRESS FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. MINOR SNOW ACCUMULATION IS POSSIBLE AT ELEVATIONS BELOW 6000 FEET ADJACENT TO THE ADVISORY AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&