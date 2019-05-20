Roberto Salaman-Garcia has been accused of 4 counts of sexual assault since his initial incident occurred on July 30th, where he assaulted great falls police department detective Katie Cunningham.
It is our policy to not name victims of sexual assault, but detective Cunningham has given us permission to release her identity
In each case Garcia is accused of rubbing his fingers across the outside of the victim’s pants, groping them, all while checking their seat belts on the Speedway Electric Car Zone.
Since his Arrest he was ordered to stay in the state of Montana until the conclusion of his trial.
But the trial that was scheduled for today at 1pm barely started until 4pm because of the unique juror process required for this case.
On top of the jurors being individually interviewed, Garcia also has an interpreter to help him communicate with the jury and judge.
The case is set to restart on Tuesday the 21st at 8:30 am.