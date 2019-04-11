UPDATE (4/11/19 5:21 PM) Both lanes have since been cleared, and traffic is running as normal, according to MDT.
GREAT FALLS - Authorities have blocked a part of I-15 near Cascade due to an accident in the area.
The Southbound passing lane at mile post 258, roughly 1.5 miles north of Cascade, is currently blocked to accommodate emergency vehicles, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Traffic has been reduced to a single lane as a result.
The accident took place at 3:15 PM, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. The nature of the accident is currently not clear.
This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.