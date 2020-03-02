UPDATE: 4:45 pm: 12 miles North of Great Falls on US-87 - Road Reopened, single lane traffic, flaggers.
UPDATE 12:11pm: Montana Highway Patrol alongside Cascade County Sheriffs Office have extended the road closure on Highway 87. The road is now closed from Great Falls to Fort Benton.
Crews are in place to get traffic turned around.
For now, traffic can go around through Fort Benton and Highwood on S-228 to get in and out of Great Falls. There is reduced visibility due to blowing dust east of Great Falls from MM 3-7. Traffic should use caution and be aware of areas of reduced visibility, reduce speeds and turn on headlights.
UPDATE 11:42am : Wind is now causing more problems on I-15. A semi has blown over on its side and into the median north of the Marias River bridge on I-15. It is facing south. MDT says the semi will stay there until the wind dies down.
There have been no reports of injuries with this accident.
Chouteau County: An accident on HWY- 87 north of Great Falls, has been reported at mile marker 14 near the Chouteau County Line.
Winds are blowing dirt across the road, making it difficult to see. MHP says that is what caused the accident.
One injury has been reported and both sides of the road are closed at this time due to the accident.
Blowing dirt is also being reported east of Fort Benton on Hwy 80 between mile markers 7-15. Montana Department of Transportation is asking that you turn your headlights on, reduce speeds and use caution in this area.
The same conditions are being reported on MDT's Road Report on HWY 87 between Great Falls and Belt.
So far only one accident has been reported due to these conditions.
From the National Weather Service in Great Falls:
Strong winds have developed blowing dust across portions of central Montana, and may continue through the daytime hours. Visibility may be reduced to near zero at times. Those traveling should be prepared for quickly changing conditions. Winds may diminish later today, with additional periods of strong winds and perhaps blowing dust possible over the next few days.
If you have to travel this way expect increased travel times due to the road closures and remember to leave extra stopping room for your vehicle in the poor visibility conditions.