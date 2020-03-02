Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH OCCURRING. FOR THE HIGH WIND WATCH, WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, EASTERN TETON AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON. FOR THE HIGH WIND WATCH, FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...BLOWING DUST WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&

...BLOWING DUST IN OPEN AREAS NORTH AND SOUTH OF GREAT FALLS... BLOWING DUST HAS DEVELOPED NORTH OF GREAT FALLS, AND IS AFFECTING HIGHWAY 87 FROM NORTH OF GREAT FALLS TO SOUTH OF FORT BENTON. ALSO BLOWING DUST HAS BEEN REPORTED BETWEEN ULM AND THE CITY OF CASCADE. VISIBILITY HAS BEEN REPORTED TO BE NEAR ZERO IN SOME AREAS, WITH TRAFFIC DRIVING SLOWER THAN NORMAL. THOSE TRAVELING ACROSS THIS REGION SHOULD BE ALERT FOR QUICKLY CHANGING CONDITIONS, WITH VISIBILITY BEING REDUCED TO NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. THE BLOWING DUST IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE WELL INTO THE LATE AFTERNOON HOURS TODAY, WITH ADDITIONAL PERIODS OF BLOWING DUST CONTINUING OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS.