Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117 AND 118. * WINDS...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH TODAY. WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH, WITH GUSTS NEAR 40 MPH ON THURSDAY. * HUMIDITY...AFTERNOON AND EVENING HUMIDITIES RANGING FROM 12 TO 17 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WEST WINDS WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN ANY NEW FIRE STARTS ON LOWER ELEVATION GRASSY AREAS THAT HAVE DRIED OUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&