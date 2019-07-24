HELENA – A road in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest reopened Wednesday morning after a mudslide fell on it Tuesday evening.
The mudslide was about 100 feet long and 4 feet deep, and came down on Benchmark Road, according to officials with HLCNF. There were no reports of injuries, and crews responded immediately to clean up the site.
Road cleanup efforts finished closer to 2:00 PM, and the site is now clear of all crews and equipment.
If you have questions about the incident, you can call the Rocky Mountain Ranger District office at (406) 466-5341.