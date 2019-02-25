Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS TO 8 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1145 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO AFFECT SHEEP CREEK ROAD IN SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER BECAUSE OF AN ICE JAM. SHEEP CREEK ROAD REMAINS CLOSED IN THIS AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&