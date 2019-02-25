Tuesday, Great Falls will lay to rest one of their own, as the city pays their respects to firefighter Jason Baker. Baker died of cancer last week. Tuesday, several streets will be closed around town as a procession makes its way towards the Civic Center around 12:45pm
That procession starts on 14th Street North and heads towards 1st Avenue South and will eventually end up at the Civic Center around 1 pm.
Roads impacted by this procession include Park Drive South from 1st Avenue North to 1st Avenue South and Central Avenue from Park Drive South to 2nd Street.
Jason's service begins at 2pm and is open to the public. The doors at the Civic Center will open at 12:50 and seating will be available at 1:20. The service is expected to last upwards 2 hours. If you can't make it to Jason's celebration of life you can catch it on our Facebook page as we'll be live streaming the entire service there.