GREAT FALLS- Two street projects are closing streets in Great Falls in the next week.
A pipe pulling operation will have the intersection of 6th Street Southwest and 10th Avenue Southwest closed beginning 7:00 A.M. September 19 through September 21.
Traffic will be rerouted and detours will be set up on 9th Avenue Southwest, 10th Avenue Southwest and 6th Street Southwest.
Reconstruction on the entrance into Great Falls High School will close the intersection of 4th Avenue South and 18th Street South between September 18 and October 11.
The area of 4th Avenue South from 17th Street South to 18th Street South from 5th Avenue South to 4th Avenue South will be closed to through traffic, only allowing for local access.