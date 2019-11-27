Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 7 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS NEAR 10 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH, WHICH MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...LIBERTY, CHOUTEAU, HILL AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW AND BLIZZARD CONDITIONS CONTINUE... AT 1015 PM, AREAS OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUE TO AFFECT PORTIONS OF THE I-15 CORRIDOR FROM NORTH OF HELENA TO THE CANADIAN BORDER, ALONG WITH PORTIONS OF HIGHWAY 200 FROM EAST OF ROGERS PASS TO STANFORD. VISIBILITY IS BELOW A QUARTER OF A MILE AT TIMES, WITH SNOWFALL RATES AROUND 1 INCH PER HOUR IN SOME AREAS. ADDITIONALLY, WINDS CONTINUE TO GUST BETWEEN 20 AND 40 ALONG AND WEST OF I-15. IF YOU MUST DRIVE TONIGHT, ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME AND BE PREPARED FOR VERY POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS.