UPDATE (11/27 8:53 pm) - Safety crews closed I-15 between Vaughn and Conrad around 8:00 pm Wednesday, according to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. The Montana Department of Transportation and state Highway Patrol are turning around northbound traffic at Vaughn, including those on the frontage road.
Because of the latest weather conditions, officials with the Great Falls branch of the National Weather Service are encouraging would-be drivers to limit travel to emergency travel only along and west of I-15 north and west of the city.
If you are traveling for Thanksgiving, you can keep an eye on the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info website for the latest road conditions.
The following roads are listed as severe driving conditions with reduced visibility on MDT’s Travel Info website:
- I-15 north of Great Falls to the Canadian border, several vehicles are reported to have slid off the road.
- MT-44
- Highway-89 from Browning to the Canadian border
- Highway-464 from Browning to Babb
- Highway-2 from just east of Ethridge to north of East Glacier Park
- MT-21 between Simms and Augusta
- Highway-287 from where it intersects with MT-200 to Choteau.
- Highway-213 from Cut Bank to the Canadian border
Rogers Pass is emergency travel only because of severe driving conditions at this time.
The Montana Department of Transportation also says both US-89 from Choteau to Browning and S-219 Pendroy are closed.
Emergency Travel only orders have been issued for the City of Cut Bank.
