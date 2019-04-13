Riverview Elementary school recently received a $2,000 grant from the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation for a program known as Makerspace Beginnings; and according to fourth grade teacher Callie Ross, it's doing much more than teaching kids in the classroom.
Students at Riverview Elementary school are learning several new skills on a weekly basis through the Makerspace Beginnings program; and the best part is, it doesn't feel like learning at all.
“They look forward to it every week. And if you don't do it, they definitely tell you that you are forgetting,” laughs Callie Ross, 4th grade teacher at Riverview Elementary.
“It's really fun. The hardest part I think about it is the building, but that's probably what's the most fun,” explains Preston Hursh, a 4th grade student at Riverview Elementary.
For Callie and her class, Makerspace is completely changing the way education is taught in the classroom.
However this time, it's the student in charge, not the teacher.
“Sometimes they want to work with a kit all by themselves and that's the whole point of a Makerspace; is to just kind of whatever fuels them as a learner,” explains Collie.
While the Makerspace is a fun learning experience for Callie's class, she says there's a much bigger lesson besides just the math and science.
It’s one she feels kids today are slowly losing sight of.
“We live in this kind of time where everything we get instantaneous and i just wanted something where they're able to build confidence and problem solving and that they can do it, and there's not necessarily a formula to do it. They're coming up with it themselves,” explains Callie.
Looking forward, Callie says she hopes to one day see an all inclusive grade level before-and-after school club to allow students to be as creative as they want with Makerspace.