Riverview Elementary receives 'Distinguished Service Award'

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 24 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE COUNTIES ABOVE 5500 FEET. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&