HAVRE- Ma Mercedes Rivera-Gutierrez who was a part of 19 arrested in Havre last November has pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry into the U.S. after being previously deported.
Border Patrol agents stopped an SUV on Highway 213 on November 17 -- when the SUV was stopped, multiple occupants got out of the car and ran into a nearby field.
Rivera-Gutierrez was among those found in the field and initially pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging her with illegal re-entry.
According to the Department of Justice, the prosecution said in court records that Rivera-Gutierrez was removed from the U.S. in 2001, 2007 and 2012 and had not applied for permission to re-enter.
Rivera-Gutierrez admitted to re-entering the U.S. on foot, north of Cut Bank, in Glacier County.
Rivera-Gutierrez faces up to a maximum of two years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.