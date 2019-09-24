GREAT FALLS - 10th Avenue South and the 6th Street Bridge are seeing extra congestion as the river crossing project is underway on the Missouri and Sun Rivers.
With the Sun River water line already installed up next is what will be the largest river crossing in Montana, installed on the Missouri River.
The total construction costs for this project are set at 5.6 million dollars. The project should only last until mid to late November.
“The equipment and the process that goes into it is quite interesting it’s pretty unique they've got some heavy-duty drilling equipment that basically and very accurately bore a line underneath the intended route,” said President of TD&H Engineering, Wade Daboo.
The water lines that are currently installed are getting old, aging back to the 1970s.
These new lines will increase water reliability especially if one of the older lines were to fail.