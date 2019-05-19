Around 7:15 Saturday morning, May 18th, Riddles Jewelry on 10th Ave South was burglarized in a smash and grab robbery.
General manager Nicole Wiegand says she received a call from her security company reporting that the store alarms had gone off.
Once she arrived at the store, she found one of the front glass doors to be shattered as well as a small display case.
The total value of items stolen is still unknown at this time, although Nicole says it wasn't significant and customer jewelry was not effected either.
Thankfully, no one was injured and their insurance will cover the losses and damages.
The investigation is still on going through GFPD so we'll continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.