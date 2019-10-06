Ribbon cutting for new shared path

PC: Wendy Judisch

 KFBB News Anchor

CONRAD - The city of Conrad made a plan in March to create a safe recreational area and increase tourism for the city.

Those plans became a reality this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first mile.

Right now the shared-use path loops, but Conrad’s mayor, Wendy

Judisch hopes the project will expand in the future.

So far the total cost of the path is just over eight-hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

The path includes lighting...a safe route to the golf course, and ball fields, as well as water fountains, benches, and restrooms.

Tags

Locations

News For You