Ribbon cutting for new shared path

CONRAD - The city of Conrad made a plan in March to create a safe recreational area and increase tourism for the city.
Those plans became a reality this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first mile.
Right now the shared-use path loops, but Conrad’s mayor, Wendy
Judisch hopes the project will expand in the future.
So far the total cost of the path is just over eight-hundred and fifty thousand dollars.
The path includes lighting...a safe route to the golf course, and ball fields, as well as water fountains, benches, and restrooms.