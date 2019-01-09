Retired educators keep giving even after retiring

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY IS BEING ISSUED BY THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR TWO CHILDREN, ALEX AND KRISTL KAUFMAN, WHO ARE WITH THEIR MOTHER, SHALA HOOD. ALEX IS A 1 YEAR 8 MONTH OLD WHITE MALE, WHO IS 3 FEET 6 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 35 POUNDS, AND HAS BLONDE HAIR AND BLUE EYES. KRISTL IS A 7 MONTH OLD WHITE FEMALE, WHO IS 2 FEET 6 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 30 POUNDS, AND HAS BLONDE HAIR. THE MOTHER, SHALA, IS A 30 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, WHO IS 5 FEET 2 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 155 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN HAIR AND GREEN EYES. COURT HAS ORDERED THE REMOVAL OF THE CHILDREN FROM THEIR MOTHER'S CUSTODY FOR REASONS THAT THE CHILDREN ARE IN IMMEDIATE OR APPARENT DANGER WITHOUT CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES, OR CPS, INTERVENTION. THE CHILDREN WERE LAST SEEN BY CPS ON DECEMBER 21ST 2018. THE DIRECTION OF THEIR TRAVEL IS UNKNOWN, BUT THEY MAY HAVE HEADED TO THE GREAT FALLS AREA. THERE IS CURRENTLY NO KNOWN MODE OF TRANSPORTATION. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406 442 3233, OR DIAL 9 1 1.