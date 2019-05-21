GREAT FALLS - The local Great Falls Rescue Mission has helped people in need for years, by paying it forward to help you look your best.
All you have to do is fill out an application and become approved during their voucher program every Thursday.
Then the Great Falls Rescue Mission can determine how they can help you spruce up your wardrobe, ensuring you'll make a great first impression at that new job.
There is no cost to fill out the application or for the items you might get.
“The key is we fill a need and not a want, so, uh, anybody in the community can come down and if they're in need of clothing they do a short a very short application,” said Store Manager Mathew Bessette.
If you have items you would like to donate to the Great Falls Rescue Mission Thrift Store, you can drop them off during business hours.