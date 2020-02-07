Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATION, WITH 5 TO 10 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND AT PASS LEVEL. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, AND MEAGHER COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

AREAS OF LIGHT SNOW CONTINUE OVER PORTIONS OF CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, AND MEAGHER COUNTIES. NEW SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL REMAIN LESS THAN ONE-HALF INCH. SNOW ON LOWER ELEVATION ROADS IS BEGINNING TO MELT, BUT ICY CONDITIONS PERSIST ALONG HIGHWAY 89 OVER THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS FROM MONARCH CANYON TO NEAR WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS.