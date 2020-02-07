GREAT FALLS- An emergency power outage will affect all people on Malmstrom except for Minuteman Village housing Saturday morning from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.
According to a post from Malmstrom Air Force Base, Northwest Power requested the emergency power outage to support the replacement of an off-base power pole that was damaged in the recent wind storm.
People on base are asked to power off all computers before leaving for the weekend, and when power returns, it is requested that all facility managers briefly walk through their facilities to make sure the heating and electricity are working correctly.
For any issues, you can contact CES Customer Service at 731-6138.