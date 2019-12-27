GREAT FALLS- Summer Lee Hughes was reported as a walk away from the Great Falls Pre-release Center.
Hughes was last wearing a gray hoodie with black pants on Thursday, December 26.
According to the Montana Department of Corrections’ Correctional Offender Network Search, Hughes has multiple offenses.
Hughes is five feet ten inches tall and weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. His tattoos consist of a half sleeve tattoo on his left arm, "Coast" across his right hand fingers, "Goltiline" across his left hand, "GC" on the back of his head and "Texas" on his right arm.
If you have any seen or know Hughes’ location you are asked to notify your local law enforcement.