GREAT FALLS- Living with grizzlies is a reality for many people in Montana, and with this relationship comes a delicate balance to keep both humans and the bears safe. Representative Greg Gianforte along with the US Department of the Interior secretary David Bernhard held a round table discussion to gather information and work on a solution.
“The most impactful thing that had ever happened to me was my baby, my almost four-month-old, at the time the sound of her crying brought in a grizzly ten feet from my house and for me that really hit home.” Said mother Kristen Kipp.
People shared several stories just like this mothers at the roundtable meeting in Choteau earlier today.
The goal of this meeting was to share information and focus on how grizzlies are impacting people across the treasure state.
Representative Gianfrote says it's apparent the number of incidents is on the rise, and people want grizzlies removed from the endangered species list.
“Listening to the Ag producers and the moms who are concerned about their kids that are threatened by these bears even the mom who had to board up her child’s window so she could sleep at night, these are gripping stories the bear has recovered and needs to be delisted.”
If the bears were to be delisted, this would allow the state to manage them directly, giving Montana the ability to come up with a solution to protect everyone... bears included.
“The reality is that there was consensus in that room about the beauty and spectacular iconic nature of the bears and support for them being part of our world but at the same time the real problems that are causing people real stress.” Said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.
Most people at the meeting today say they want the bears to be managed better in order to feel safe, and trying to get the bears officially delisted from the endangered species list is the first step towards making that happen.