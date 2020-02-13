GREAT FALLS, MT—Registration for the Montana Region II Science and Engineering Fair is now open. Great Falls College Montana State University is hosting the Elementary Fair for grades K-5 on Tuesday, March 10, and for middle school and high school students grades 6-12 on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
To register, go to www.gfcmsu.edu/sciencefair.
More than 300 students from all around north-central Montana will bring their projects to Great Falls College on those dates.
Before experimentation begins, the Montana Region II Science and Engineering Fair Scientific Review Committee must review and approve projects involving human participants, vertebrate animals, potentially hazardous biological agents and hazardous chemicals, activities and devices.
Registration cost is $10 for high school and middle school students and $5 for elementary students.
More than 100 judges are needed for the events. Scientific expertise is not needed. To volunteer as a judge, go towww.gfcmsu.edu/sciencefair.
The Montana Region II High School Science and Engineering Fair is one of five regional science fairs. The top two grand award project winners from the Montana Region II Science and Engineering Fair go on to compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Anaheim, California, May 10-15.
The top 10% of participants in the Montana Region II Middle School Science Fair will be nominated to advance to the Broadcom MASTERS national competition, to be held in Washington, D.C., October 16-21.
Great Falls College fosters the success of its students and their communities through innovative, flexible learning opportunities for people of all ages, backgrounds, and aspirations resulting in self-fulfillment and competitiveness in an increasingly global society. Learn more at www.gfcmsu.edu.
Great Falls College MSU is located at 2100 16th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59405
Registration, more information and frequently asked questions can be found at www.gfcmsu.edu.
For more information, please contact:
Dr. Leanne Frost, Director—General Education, Great Falls College MSU
leanne.frost@gfcmsu.edu or 406-771-4372