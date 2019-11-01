BROWNING- Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services Dispatch received a report of a registered sex offender following two minor girls in the Glacier Family Foods grocery store.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted a release to their Facebook on November 1 about the report, saying the man had followed the girls into the store and began to exhibit sexual deviant behavior while following them.
The girls reported the man to a security guard who reported the incident to BLES.
According to the release, the man was identified as Randal Scott Old Person, also known was Randy Old Person.
The man was arrested by BLES Officers and is currently being held in BIA Corrections.
BLES says the man has a prior conviction for Federal Aggravated Abuse.
The incident is still being investigated and the two girls will not be named.
BLES asks that any suspicious person or behavior is reported immediately to law enforcement and that the public makes themselves familiar with sex offenders living in their area.
Websites that provide the locations of sex offenders include the Blackfeet Nation Sex Offender Registry, Montana’s Sexual or Violent Offender Registration and the National Sex Offender Public Website.