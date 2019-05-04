If you have been walking around Great Falls the last few days you may have seen the red sand in the sidewalks.
Well it comes from little bags and fills in the cracks of the sidewalks that represent the holes in our society.
The project is designed to help bring attention to people who may be overlooked and are at risk of being sold for another person’s profit.
Chair of the north central Montana human trafficking and mmip task force Shanna Bulikchism spoke with me on the importance of spreading the sand.
“It represents the people who have fallen through the cracks of society through human trafficking to missing and murdered indigenousness people, child abuse everything like that.”
The sand can be seen from all over downtown and the message was being felt throughout the entire entire city.
As the sand keeps being spread out farther and the farther the message of awareness travels with it.
Shanna also told us “I’m amazed we have had so much support and that is just absolutely phenomenal and just getting the message out there and for so many people who didn’t know what the red sand project was. Its bringing awareness people are coming in and their getting brochures and putting posters in front of their businesses people want to help and this is one way of doing that.”
The event may be over but spreading sand and awareness is something you can do all year long.