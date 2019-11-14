GREAT FALLS – The Cascade County Sheriff and a major officially kicked off the Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Campaign Thursday morning at Albertsons on 10th Ave South, and this time around, there’s a chance for people to donate electronically.
"The Salvation Army has unveiled Google and Apple Pay, so for those of us in the community that don't carry cash anymore, like me, you can just use the QR code or if you're set up with google pay you can tap it and donate," said Corps Officer Major Mark King.
And if you’re slightly worried about online donations, rest assured any money you send will stay in the community. When using Apple or Google Pay, your donation will go to whatever the billing zipcode is on your card.
The Red Kettle Campaign at Albertsons will go through Thanksgiving, and it will officially spread city wide on Black Friday. With that in mind, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter invited some to a challenge.
“I want to challenge some of my fellow leaders [and] law enforcement leaders in the community,” said Sheriff Slaughter. “I challenge all of you to come down and spend a couple hours and take a part of this absolutely great thing for our community."
The sheriff challenged Chief Dave Bowen and Attorney Joshua Racki, just to name a few. If you’d like to see Slaughter himself ring the bell, the sheriff will be collecting donations and showing his support for the Salvation Army at the Kettle from 9:00 – 11:00 am Friday.