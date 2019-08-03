GREAT FALLS – Several fires and continuing hot weather have brought Red Flag Warnings into effect.
This means that people need to be more diligent in how they handle any kind of open flame or spark.
Strong winds and hot humid air can cause fires and sparks to spread and ignite areas creating more dangerous wildfires.
“Current red flag warning is out to tell about 8 pm this evening then we are expected to see elevated fire danger throughout the week you know and what we mean by elevated fire danger is look outside how brown we are starting to get look at the recent weather it has been really hot.” Said Meteorologist Jason Angelin.
This shows that staying aware of your surroundings during these hotter times can be vital for keeping your homes and communities safe.