BROWNING- The Montana Red Cross is opening a shelter at the Blackfeet United Methodist Parish, 237 1st Ave. N.W. in Browning.
Red Cross says their shelters provide meals, a warm place to stay, information and access to other community resources. Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter, and all services are free. The Red Cross does not discriminate based on nationality, race, religious beliefs, class, disability, political opinions, sexual orientation or gender identity. No reservations are required. Service animals are welcome.
A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in central Montana until 6:00 pm September 29 and travel in the area is restricted for emergencies only.