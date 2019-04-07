Red Ants Pants line up announced

The Ninth Annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival has just released its star studded lineup.
This year's line-up includes 7-time nominated Grammy award winning singer, Patty Griffin.
Other big names include Shakey Graves, Bobby Bare, Colter Wall, Valerie June, The White Buffalo, and more!
Now for those who may be unfamiliar, the Red Ants Pants is a music festival held in a working sweet clover cow pasture on the Jackson ranch just outside of White Sulphur Springs.
The festival includes a free street dance on Thursday, July 25th along with 16 main stage and 14 side stage performances.
The festival has grown from 6,000 attendees in its first year to 18,000 last year.
For tickets you can head to https://redantspantsmusicfestival.com/tickets/