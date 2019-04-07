WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - The Ninth Annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival just released a star-studded lineup for 2019, including Patty Griffin and Shakey Graves.
Other big names include Bobby Bare, Colter Wall, Valerie June, The White Buffalo and more.
The annual Red Ants Pants Festival is held in a sweet-clover cow pasture on the Jackson Ranch just outside of White Sulphur Springs.
The festival is set for Thursday, July 25-Sunday, July 28 and includes 16 main stage and 14 side stage performances. Besides music, there's also a beard and mustache competition and a yodeling contest.
The festival has grown from 6,000 attendees in its first year to 18,000 last year.
For tickets head to https://redantspantsmusicfestival.com/tickets/.