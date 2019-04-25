GREAT FALLS - The Montana High School Association State Music Festival and Browning Public High School are celebrating sending a record number of student musicians.
Typically only three or four students from Browning High School go to the MHSA State Music Festival, but with Browning growing their music program and these kids' hard work paying off, more were able to go.
This year, nine students from Browning Public High School are heading to the event.
“I never really thought my voice could go anywhere," said Nick Tailfeathers, a senior at Browning High School and vocalist.
“I did it for my family. I feel like I’m making so many people proud by going to state," said Alicia Archambault, a junior at Browning High School and vocalist.
“Personally I did my solo considering our community and showing people that people with talent deserve to come from anywhere," said BreeAnna Polk, a sophomore at Browning High School and tuba player.
The competition takes place on May 3-4, and they’ll be competing with 13 other school districts.