Record year for Browning student's attending State Musical Festival

GREAT FALLS- The Montana High School Association State Music Festival is just around the corner. Here's why Browning Public High School is having a record year of students performing at the festival.
Nine students from Browning Public High School are heading off to the MHSA State Musical Festival this May. Other schools in the Treasure State are sending around 100 students which is why the Browning student's journey is unique.
Normally only 3 to 4 students from Browning High School go to the MHSA State Music Festival, but with Browning growing their music program and these kid’s hard work paying off, more were able to go.
Here's what these students had to say about what this opportunity means to them:
“I never really thought my voice could go anywhere," said Nick Tailfeathers, a senior at Browning High School and vocalist.
“I did it for my family. I feel like I’m making so many people proud by going to state," said Alicia Archambault, a junior at Browning High School and vocalist.
“Personally I did my solo considering our community and showing people that people with talent deserve to come from anywhere," said BreeAnna Polk, a sophomore at Browning High School and tuba player.
The competition takes place on May 3rd and 4th, and they’ll be competing with 13 other school districts.