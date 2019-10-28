Record breaking snow fall in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - With such heavy snowfall this year we have already seen lots of damage to trees, power lines, and property.
We spoke with one meteorologist from the national weather service to find out just how much snow has come down.
“Our seasonal snow total including the 4.1 inches we measured up here at the office is up to 35.7 inches and that blows away the previous to date record which was set back in 1925 which I believe was 22.5 inches,” said Francis Kredensor, Meteorologist National Weather Service, Great Falls.
Normally this amount of snow isn’t seen until closer to Valentine ’s Day according to Kredensor so it is safe to say we are well ahead of schedule for snowfall here in the Electric City.