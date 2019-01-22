Rancher & cattle owners seeing winter weather impacts

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXCEPTED 4 TO 9 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 10 TO 16 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS. * WHERE...CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, MEAGHER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT AT TIMES. AREAS OF FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. EXPECT SNOW PACKED AND ICY ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&