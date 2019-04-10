GREAT FALLS - Black eagle dam is a main source of power for the Great Falls area. But, has heavy rains and melting snow caused an increase in water flow for the hydro plants?
When the snow melts and rain falls, dams everywhere face increased water flow. But when the water level increases, the dams work as a team.
For example, if there's heavy water flow at Black Eagle dam there's a system in place to make sure rainbow dam and the dams below it don't get overworked.
"Whatever water comes in from the first dam at Black Eagle we have to pass and let out at Morony. So as flows change coming in we change the amount of flow that goes out," said Hydro Operations Director Jeremy Clotfelter.
Clotfelter went on to tell us, even with increased flows the price of power for Great Falls residents wouldn’t change.
Each dam generates a pool of power that is drained based on the demand of the area. Clotfelter also said that the weather and snow melt this year have been normal for the dams so far, meaning its business as usual along the Missouri.