Cambridge Senior Living and the Rainbow Senior Living facility were owned by the same people until about 2 weeks ago; when Cambridge officially closed their doors on May 24th.
As a result, people started to worry; thinking Rainbow Senior Living was next.
Thankfully, that's not the case.
Since Cambridge closed down, management has been able to consolidate all of their resources, making things much better not only for the staff, but residents as well.
Activities, events, and workshops are still going on.
However, despite their best efforts to let the public know they're open, people continue to call asking if they're closed. And the answer is always the same.
“Rainbow is not closing. Rainbow is going strong; we're still doing all of our community events, our activities. We have openings for new residents, we just brought in 10 brand new residents over the past 2 weeks; rainbow senior living is not closing,” explains Dena Schoolcraft, Executive Director at Rainbow Senior Living facility.
Currently, there are still a minimum of 60 spots available at Rainbow Senior Living and volunteers are always needed to help out with game time, events or to even just listen to stories.