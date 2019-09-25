VAUGHN- For years now, Jordan’s Pumpkin Patch near Vaughn has sold pumpkins to donate their profits to local non-profits.
This year Jordan and his family are donating to Eagle Mount- Great Falls, an organization that works to offer therapeutic programs for children and adults with disabilities.
Jordan sells pumpkins to the community for donations, he uses those donations to fund the minimal costs of growing the patch and uses what’s left over to donate to non-profits.
The pumpkin patch will be open October 5 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is located at 87 Meridian Lane, Vaughn, Montana.
Admission is free and everyone is invited to come by and purchase a pumpkin, take a hayride, have a hotdog and some hot chocolate.
For more information, you can visit the Eagle Mount- Great Falls’ Facebook page or call 406-454-1449.